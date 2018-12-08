MARION COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A single-vehicle crash closed down Lancaster Drive SE between State Street and Mahrt Street SE for a few hours on Saturday.
Deputies responded to a car that had hit a power pole causing it to fall across the roadway around 12:07 a.m.
No one was injured in the crash according to deputies.
The driver is cooperating with authorities.
The crashed caused a power outage in the area affecting some 2,600 PGE customers.
PGE was on the scene and power and the roadway were out for an estimate of four to five hours.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.