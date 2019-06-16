ROCK CREEK, OR (KPTV) – The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that happened in Rock Creek early Sunday.
Just before 3:30 a.m., deputies responded to a report of a shooting at Northwest Rock Creek Drive and Northwest Landing Drive.
When deputies arrived, they learned that a 2007 BMW 3-series sedan had been hit by at least two gunshots in the rear window and trunk.
Deputies say no one inside the vehicle was injured.
They say their investigation revealed that right before the shooting, the suspect complained about how the BMW had been parked at a nearby business.
Detectives with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office Violent Crimes Unit are continuing to investigate.
Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 503-846-2700.
