CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – A 31-year-old Vancouver man accused of stealing a variety of items including a tennis racket and a calculator was apprehended by deputies after a pursuit ended in him getting hit by his own car.
According to the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office, Isiah John Gellatly was hospitalized late Monday night and faces a variety of charges.
Deputies contracted to the Happy Valley Police Department responded to a call just after 11 p.m. Monday on the report of a theft in-progress in the 11000 block of Southeast Cedar Way.
The caller told dispatchers she witnessed a male suspect trying to open the door of her mother’s vehicle before he went to a neighbor’s house to steal items from a different vehicle.
Deputies said the suspect, identified as Gellatly, was seen driving a dark sedan southbound on Cedar Way.
When deputies arrived at the area, they searched for the driver.
At 11:12 p.m. a deputy spotted a car similar to the described suspect vehicle, a black 1998 Honda Accord with Washington plates, that was three blocks away from the original call.
The sheriff’s office said a large pile of belongings were seen in the back seat of the Accord and Gellatly was lying in the driver’s seat, which was fully reclined.
When the deputy pointed his spotlight into the Accord, Gellatly sat up, put the car in gear and sped away. A pursuit ensued and eventually went to Sunnyside Road, where the Accord’s tries were punctured by spike strips at the intersection of Sunnyside and Valley View Terrance.
Despite the affected tires, Gellatly continued speeding and driving through stop signs and crossing into lanes of opposing traffic.
At Southeast 101st and Sunnyside, Gellatly turned into a business complex and had noticeable trouble controlling the Accord. Deputies said he hit curbs, retaining walls and a bumper of a pursuing patrol car.
Deputies said Gellatly then opened his driver’s side door to flee on foot but failed to put the Accord in park.
He ran toward a building in the complex, with the Accord rolling alongside him. Gellatly then tried to run in front of the Accord as it crashed into a tree, a building wall and him.
Deputies said Gellatly fell and was quickly subdued, ending the pursuit at 11:17 p.m. The chase was recorded by dash cams.
NEWS RELEASE: Car-prowl suspect hit by own vehicle while fleeing @HappyValleyPD -- https://t.co/t4vCXLxKxC pic.twitter.com/2xc2stvcgy— Clackamas Sheriff (@ClackCoSheriff) November 21, 2018
Deputies found one of Gellatly’s legs pinned under a completely deflated tire of the Accord. A jack was used to lift the car off Gellatly before medical and fire personnel arrived at the scene.
Gellatly’s pant leg was cut away to check for injuries and he was transported by ambulance to OHSU for treatment for his broken leg.
Inside the Accord, numerous items believed to be stolen – including a tennis racket, a Ping-Pong paddle, a Texas Instruments calculator, designer sunglasses and a Schwinn scooter, were located by deputies.
The sheriff’s office reported two owners of the recovered property have been united with their items.
After Gellatly is released from the hospital, he will be booked into the Clackamas County Jail. His charges will likely include attempt to elude, reckless driving, unlawful entry into a motor vehicle and second-degree theft.
Deputies said Gellatly is “well-known to authorities,” stating that in September 2016 he was arrested in Portland for stealing a car with a dog inside it.
The sheriff’s office is asking anyone with more information on Gellatly to contact its tip line by calling 503-723-4949 or by using the online email form at https://web3.clackamas.us/contact/tip.jsp and referencing CCSO Case # 18-031272.
