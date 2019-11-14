THE DALLES, OR (KPTV) - Deputies are investigating the deaths of two people and a dog found in a travel trailer in Wasco County.
Investigators said evidence at the scene suggests carbon monoxide poisoning was a factor in this case.
Family members had reported Brian Thomas Paulsen, 48, and Deon Louise Patterson, 47, as missing.
On Tuesday, Wasco County deputies went to an area on Ketchum Road outside of The Dalles where Patterson was known to camp.
Paulsen’s Dodge pickup and a travel trailer were found on a property near a cabin.
Deputies found both Paulsen and Patterson dead inside the small camper trailer attached to Paulsen’s pickup. A dog was also found dead in the trailer.
Deputies said initial findings “suggested potential hazardous substances may have been present in the trailer.”
A Gresham Hazmat team responded and determined the scene was safe for further investigation by law enforcement.
The cause and manner of deaths have not been determined.
Evidence at the scene, however, suggests carbon monoxide poisoning was a factor, according to the Wasco County Sheriff’s Office.
