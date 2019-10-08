CLARK COUNTY, WA (KPTV) - A 10-year-old boy riding a bicycle died after being involved in a crash Tuesday morning, according to the Clark County Sheriff's Office.
The sheriff's office said the boy was hit by a pickup truck at around 8:30 a.m. near Northeast 167th Avenue and Northeast 9th Street.
The sheriff's office said an initial investigation indicated that the pickup truck was traveling eastbound on NE 9th and the bicyclist was traveling northbound on NE 167th, riding in the roadway. At a four-way intersection, the bicyclist rode directly into the path of the pickup truck and was hit.
The boy, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.
He was wearing a helmet, according to the sheriff's office.
The driver of the pickup truck, a 45-year-old man, remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation, according to the sheriff's office.
The sheriff's office said a further investigation will determine proximate causes of the crash.
Ban bicycles and pickup trucks.
