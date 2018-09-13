Deputies: Classroom ‘grandpa’ who abused young girls at White City school headed to prison

WHITE CITY, OR (KPTV) - A former classroom volunteer accused of sexually abusing at least two girls at a White City elementary school is headed to prison, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says.
Jerry Duane Lodge, 72, allegedly abused the girls while volunteering at Table Rock Elementary School.
Deputies say Lodge–known to the kids as “Grandpa Jerry”–was volunteering in the classroom through the Foster Grandparent Program, which is run through a division of Pacific Retirement Services.
The program places senior volunteers in classrooms throughout the Rogue Valley. Participants must pass a criminal background check, according deputies.
The sheriff’s office says Lodge during an interview admitted to touching the girls inappropriately when other people weren’t looking. He said he did it in the middle of the classroom, using his body to shield the act from the teacher.
Detectives say abuse allegations surfaced in December last year. The girls, one of them 5 years old, said Lodge told them to keep the abuse a secret.
Eagle Point School District officials and volunteer program officials cooperated with the criminal investigation and prevented Lodge from having any further contact with students, the sheriff’s office says.
Detectives held a meeting with parents in the classroom following Lodge’s arrest Dec. 9, 2017 to answer any questions about the incidents.
Lodge Thursday pleaded guilty to two counts of first degree sexual abuse.
As part of a negotiated settlement, he has been sentenced to 75 months in prison without possibility of early release due to Measure 11 sentencing guidelines.
