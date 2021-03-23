COLTON, OR (KPTV) – Deputies say a man was arrested and is facing multiple charges including unlawful use of a weapon after falsely claiming he had been shot.
Just before 2 a.m. on Tuesday deputies responded to a report of a shooting in Colton. Gabriel Edward Ferrell, 19, had knocked on his neighbor’s door and was saying he’d been shot.
After talking to the victim, it was determined he only had minor injuries and they weren’t consistent with a gunshot wound. Eventually, Ferrell admitted he had been selling marijuana extracts to three people when a fight broke out and the buyers fled.
Ferrell said he pulled out a gun and started firing at the three people. Deputies were able to recover a revolver from some bushes at the scene and Ferrell was arrested.
If anyone has any additional tips on this case please contact the sheriff’s office tip line by phone at 503-723-4949 or by using the email form at https://www.clackamas.us/sheriff/tip. Please reference CCSO Case #21-005902.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.