WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – Deputies at a press conference Friday said they were concerned about a 30-hour delay between the time Allyson Joy Watterson was last seen and when she was reported missing.
Watterson, 20, was last seen Sunday with her boyfriend in a wooded area near North Plains. Due to the 30-hour delay, deputies say Watterson could be anywhere at this point.
Deputies at the press conference Friday evening provided a clearer timeline leading up to Watterson’s disappearance. They said Watterson was last seen with her boyfriend, Benjamin Garland, by a homeowner in the area Sunday morning just before 12 p.m.
A different neighbor found in Garland in their truck Monday morning, deputies said.
Garland’s father reported Watterson missing on Monday around 5:30 p.m., the same night deputies found Garland and a truck they connected to him that was later determined to be stolen.
Garland was taken into custody on charges including theft and unauthorized use of a vehicle and had several unrelated warrants. Law enforcement is not saying whether Garland is a suspect or a person of interest in the case.
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office initially reported that Watterson had been hiking at the time she went missing, but during an earlier news briefing Friday, Watterson’s mother said that was not the situation as originally thought around her daughter’s disappearance.
Misty Watterson told media that her daughter and Garland had gone out to the area to see a friend and at some point, their car broke down. It was when they were both seeking help that Watterson and Garland were separated, and Watterson went missing, she said.
Watterson’s mother also said she didn’t appreciate seeing people on social media speculate about her daughter and questioning possible drug use or other rumors. She described Allyson as a good person and that her character shouldn’t be called into question.
Because they say Watterson could be anywhere at this point, deputies are now asking people beyond the North Plains area to keep an eye out, as they’re still trying to piece together what happened in those 30 hours before she was reported missing.
Watterson weighs 120 pounds and is 5 feet 7 inches tall, according to law enforcement. She was last seen wearing an orange/yellow-colored hooded sweatshirt, black jeans and brown Calvin Klein boots. She was also carrying a red backpack. While she has naturally brown hair, it is currently teal colored.
Deputies mentioned Thursday that they received information from searchers that led to refocusing the type of work they planned to do Friday for the ongoing search.
Deputies wouldn’t say exactly what that clue found on Thursday was, but they decided to only have trained professionals involved in Friday’s search efforts.
Deputy Tony Morris, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office search and rescue coordinator, explained Friday that any volunteers who show up to search and haven’t communicated with the sheriff’s office could compromise search efforts by affecting the terrain, or otherwise.
Law enforcement says Watterson’s phone is of no help in finding her location, as it is a Wi-Fi-enabled phone only.
Deputies are asking anyone with information about Watterson’s location to contact the sheriff’s office non-emergency number at 503-629-0111.
