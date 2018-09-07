WASHINGTON COUNTY (KPTV) - Deputies said they conducted two sex offender compliance missions over three weeks with the United States Marshals service and Oregon State Police.
A total of 775 compliance checks were carried out, resulting in the arrests of 37 people, according to deputies.
Between Aug. 13 and Sept. 5 deputies said they focused on conducting compliance checks on sex offenders at their residences, as well as investigating sex offenders who were out of compliance. They also conducted a two-day arrest warrant enforcement mission.
Deputies said 57 sex offenders were identified as being out of compliance during their compliance checks, 12 of them were arrested.
According to deputies, 25 people were also arrested for outstanding warrants.
Officials said this is the 8th straight year that the U.S. Marshals service, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and Oregon State Police have collaborated on sex offender investigations and operations.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
