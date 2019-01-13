Deputies: Cornelius graffiti suspect caught ‘blue-handed’

CORNELIUS, OR (KPTV) – A man was caught “blue-handed” defacing a Cornelius park area with graffiti, according to Washington County deputies.
Francisco Rodriguez, 28, is facing several charges, including criminal mischief.
Deputies say Rodriguez used blue spray-paint to tag multiple buildings, a public park area and a fence on Saturday.
He is also facing a felony count because deputies say he also sprayed graffiti on railroad property.
When deputies caught up with Rodriguez, they say he still had the blue paint on his fingertips.
Blue gang graffiti defaced buildings, public park area and a fence. Deputies caught one blue-handed. We hope this will encourage a more appropriate artistic outlet in the future. pic.twitter.com/gLSW7L4Rfe— WCSO Cornelius (@WCSOCornelius) January 13, 2019
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.