WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – A glass bong, bags of chips, and toilet paper were a few of the items deputies say a Cornelius man accused of breaking into several cars had in his possession when he was arrested Tuesday.
Patrick Kaelen Nickels, 19, of Cornelius, was arrested early Tuesday morning at an apartment complex in the 7700 block of Southwest Barnes Road, which is in unincorporated Washington County, after deputies at the scene found five vehicles that had been broken into.
A K9 officer helped deputies find Nickels, along with several items they say were stolen, including cartons of baked goods, a Mountain Dew, a glass bong, several candy bars, a bag of chips, carious tools, toilet paper, a GPS device, and miscellaneous electronics.
Several other cars were found with their doors and trunks open, with the contents strewn about on the ground, the sheriff’s office says. Owners reported missing items such as sunglasses, money, tools, and a knife.
Murray Erickson told FOX 12 that he woke up to the news that his girlfriend's car had been broken into.
"We woke up to our dog barking and there was an officer on our front porch letting us know that there was somebody that had been wandering around through here, broke into four or five cars, and ours was one of them. And so we just kinda spent 15 or 20 minutes out here looking through it, trying to find out if anything was stolen, and then about the time we were done with all that they said they had some dogs loose and they caught him already," Erickson said.
Nickels also knocked over a motorcycle, causing damage after he admitted to sitting on the bike because he “always wanted to ride one,” according to deputies.
Nickel was taken to an area hospital and later released and lodged at the Washington County Jail on charges of theft and unlawful entry to a motor vehicle.
