LINCOLN COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A 42-year-old man was arrested Sunday afternoon after he stole items from a home in Yachats, according to the Lincoln County Sherif's Office.
At around 2:42 p.m., deputies responded to the report of suspicious activity off of Yachats Ocean Road. It was reported that a man was trespassing at a private residence and was stealing outdoor furniture.
Once at the scene, deputies located the suspect, identified as Patrick C. Hummel, of Corvallis, hiding in a wooded area near the home.
The sheriff's office said Hummel resisted arrested as he was taken into custody.
Hummel was evaluated by medical responders, then booked into the Lincoln County Jail on charges of second-degree criminal trespass, third-degree theft, resisting arrest, third-degree escape, and interfering with a police officer.
According to the sheriff's office, Hummel had an active felony warrant for his arrest out of Benton County.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
