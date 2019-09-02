SALEM, OR (KPTV) - Deputies have put out a warning after a cougar was spotted in a southeast Salem neighborhood Monday morning.
The Marion County Sheriff's Office said they received multiple reports at around 6:15 a.m. of a cougar in the area of 47th Avenue Southeast and Appaloosa Court Southeast.
Oregon State Police Fish and Game Troopers have responded to help deputies attempt to locate the cougar.
The cougar was described as weighing 80 to 100 pounds.
Anyone who sees the cougar is asked to call the sheriff's office immediately and do not attempt to approach it.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
