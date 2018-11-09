LINCOLN COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Two deputies cut themselves on broken glass Friday night when they were forced to remove a woman from her truck, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says.
According to the sheriff’s office, the deputies saw the woman in a white Ford Ranger illegally pass multiple vehicles on Highway 101 near Northwest Lighthouse Drive.
The woman was driving south on the road, according to law enforcement.
When deputies tried to stop the truck, 59-year-old Mary J. Henderson, of Otis, fled at a right rate of speed.
Deputies and Newport police officers pursued until the Henderson became blocked by traffic at the intersection of Highway 101 and Olive Street.
According to law enforcement, Henderson refused commands to exit the truck and deputies had to force their way into the truck to remove her.
The deputies sustained minor injuries during a brief confrontation with the woman, according to the sheriff’s office. The deputies were treated at a local hospital and later released.
Henderson is facing charges of attempting to elude a police officer-felony, reckless driving and resisting arrest. Her bail is set at $80,000.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
