DAMASCUS, OR (KPTV) – A father is facing a murder charge after deputies say he shot his son in the chest.
William Paul Fuller, 69, of Damascus, shot his son, Jason Fuller, 35, Sunday night during a confrontation near Southeast Eastmont Drive and Southeast Shady Lane, the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office says.
Deputies, Oregon State Police, and Sandy police officers responded to William Fuller’s home just after 10 p.m. and attempted first-aid and CPR on Jason Fuller, but their efforts were not successful, according to the sheriff’s office.
William Fuller was detained after the incident and several firearms were seized.
Homicide detectives and the Clackamas County Deputy Medical Examiner processed the scene and gathered information and evidence, continuing the investigation through Monday morning.
William Fuller was arrested and transported to the Clackamas County Jail, where is facing charges of murder and unlawful use of a weapon. Detectives continue to investigate.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
