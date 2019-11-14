LINN COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Two men died in a rollover crash that occurred in Linn County Wednesday night.
Prior to 11:30 p.m., deputies with the Linn County Sheriff's Office were driving on Rock Hill Drive when they saw a vehicle pulled over with its hazard lights on and a woman standing outside.
Deputies stopped to assist the woman, who said her boyfriend, Steven Marlen, 27, of Lebanon, and her brother, Jacob Wibbens, 20, of Brownsville, were overdue and not answering their phones.
According to the sheriff's office, the woman used a cell phone locator app for Marlen's phone and tracked it to the Rock Hill Drive location.
Deputies searched the area for Marlen's red Toyota MR2 and located it about 50 yards off the roadway in blackberry buses.
The sheriff's office said the Toyota was found upside down on its top. Marlen and Wibbens were found dead inside.
An investigation revealed that Marlen was traveling westbound on Rock Hill Drive when he drove off the shoulder and lost control, causing the vehicle to roll several times before coming to a rest on its roof.
The sheriff's office said Marlen and Wibbens were wearing their seatbelts.
It is not known at this time what caused Marlen to drive off the roadway, but the sheriff's office said speed may have been a factor.
