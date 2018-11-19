NEAR TIGARD, OR (KPTV) - Deputies are concerned after responding to multiple reports of dead cats near a Washington County mobile home park.
The dead animals were reported in the area in and around King Village Mobile Home Park on Southwest Fischer Road, according to the sheriff’s office.
Deputies responded to the mobile home park near Tigard on Saturday, Sunday and again on Monday. Each time deputies responded, they found another dead cat.
Deputies suspect at least two of the animals were abused.
On Saturday, a woman said she found her cat with string tied tightly around its neck. The sheriff’s office says the cat was covered in mud and its eye was damaged. Deputies say the animal may have been physically abused.
Deputies on Sunday said a cat was found dead in a nearby park.
On Monday, a man reported another dead cat near the intersection of Southwest Fischer Road and Southwest 123rd Avenue.
Necropsy results are pending, the sheriff’s office says.
Detectives are investigating and ask anyone with information to call their Investigations Division at 503-846-2500.
