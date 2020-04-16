MARION COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Deputies are investigating a deadly crash that occurred near Aurora Thursday morning.
At around 6:51 a.m., emergency crews responded to a crash in the 13000 block of Ehlen Road Northeast, between Interstate 5 and Highway 551.
The Marion County Sheriff's Office said the crash involved a motorcycle and a semi-truck.
One person has died, according to the sheriff's office.
Other injuries at not known at this time.
Ehlen Road will be closed for several hours between Boones Ferry Road and Dolores Way Northeast.
Drivers are asked to find alternate routes and expect delays.
Those two lane country highways are dangerous as heII. People go nuts on 'em, thinkin' they're Joey Chitwood or somethin'.
