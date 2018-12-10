WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A delivery driver for Amazon was arrested Sunday night after deputies say he stole a bait package from an Aloha home.
The Washington County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to an alarm activation from a bait package at a home near Southwest Tualatin Valley Highway and Southwest 170th Avenue at around 6:40 p.m.
Deputies used GPS to track the stolen package to a black 2015 Nissan Altima in the area.
According to the sheriff's office, the driver, identified as 29-year-old Perez Johnson, admitted to stealing the bait package. Johnson also admitted he delivers for Amazon and stole the bait package while he was delivering another shipment to that home.
Deputies found 18 Amazon packages inside Johnson's vehicle that were awaiting delivery.
The sheriff's office said deputies delivered those packages to their addresses.
Johnson was arrested and booked into the Washington County Jail on charges of second-degree theft.
This year, the sheriff's office doubled its bait packages in the fourth year of the theft protection program.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.