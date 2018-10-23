MARION COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - An Aurora man was arrested after fleeing from the scene of a crash involving another car and a school bus Tuesday morning.
Deputies responded at a call around 8:45 a.m. at the intersection of Butteville Road NE and Ehlen Road NE.
Deputies said they found a school bus and a box truck with damage in the roadway. A third car, an SUV had left the scene.
During the investigation, deputies learned that the truck, operated by Timothy Brown, 49, of Sheridan, was traveling west on Ehlen Road NE. As Brown approached the intersection, an SUV driving eastbound made a left hand turn in front of him. Brown hit the SUV causing it to spin and impact the left front portion of a school bus that was sitting on Butteville Road NE at a stop sign.
The North Marion School District bus was operated by Robin Martin, 48, of Canby, according to deputies.
Deputies said there were 20 children on the bus at the time of the crash.
Four children and the bus driver complained of pain but no other injuries were reported.
Another school bus arrived to transport kids to school and no one was transported to the hospital, according to deputies.
A witness to the crash gave a description of the SUV, driver and the direction they were headed.
Deputies said they were able to locate fresh tire tracks in a gravel driveway a short distance away and contacted Victor Arnoldo Guevara, 40, of Aurora, at the residence.
He was taken into custody without incident.
Guevara faces charges of failure to perform duties of a driver when property is damaged and failure to perform duties of a driver to injured persons.
