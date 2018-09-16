SALEM, OR (KPTV) - A driver was arrested after deputies say he struck a trooper’s patrol vehicle and another car on Sunday.
At about 3 p.m., deputies with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office received an attempt to locate regarding a vehicle that was involved in an incident in Washington County.
Deputies spotted the vehicle on southbound Interstate 5 in northern Marion County. They decided not to pursue due to the driver’s erratic nature.
Deputies said the driver later traveled south and hit a vehicle near Chemawa Road Northeast and Portland Road Northeast.
Soon afterward, an Oregon State Police trooper saw the vehicle at a service station on Portland Road near Ward Drive.
When the trooper attempted to contact him, the driver rammed the trooper’s vehicle and took off.
A short time later, deputies found the vehicle parked at a Space Age gas station on Cordon Road near Gaffin Road.
They located the driver inside the store, where he was seized by a K-9 and taken into custody.
The driver, identified as 59-year-old Gale Merrill of Beaverton, is in custody for multiple crimes. He was taken to the hospital where he will undergo a psychological evaluation.
No further details were released by the sheriff’s office.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
