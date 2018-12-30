HAPPY VALLEY, OR (KPTV) – A driver was arrested Sunday after deputies say he intentionally hit a man with his truck several times in Happy Valley.
The incident occurred at about 2:30 p.m. in front of the 7-Eleven at Southeast 82nd Avenue and Southeast Otty Road, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies say the two men knew each other and it started as a verbal fight in the parking lot.
At some point, the suspect is accused of hitting the victim several times with his pickup truck before taking off.
Scary afternoon in Happy Valley! @ClackCoSheriff says a driver purposely ran over a man with his truck several times in front of this 7-Eleven at SE 82nd and Otty. Fortunately, the victim should be okay. I’m told his injuries are serious, but he’s able to talk to investigators pic.twitter.com/Oop1gHT8ks— Kandra Kent (@KandraKPTV) December 31, 2018
Another car tried to block the suspect's truck from fleeing and was hit in the process, according to deputies.
A witness chased after the suspect to the nearby Best Buy parking lot, where deputies arrested him.
The suspect was identified as 65-year-old Leslie Meyer of Milwaukie.
Meyer was booked into the Clackamas County Jail on charges of assault I, hit-and-run injury, and a valid warrant for hit-and-run property. Bail was set at $265,000.
The victim, identified as 38-year-old Jason Schwartz from Portland, was treated at the scene and taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
