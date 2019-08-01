WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A driver is facing a charge of DUII after they crashed into a utility pole along Highway 219 Thursday morning, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office.
At around 6:15 a.m., deputies responded to the crash on Southwest Hillsboro Highway just north of the Yamhill County line.
At the scene, deputies found a red Jeep crashed into a utility pole. The pole was knocked down and wires were covering the roadway.
The driver was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.
The sheriff's office said the driver, who has not been identified was later arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
Highway 219 was closed for several hours while crews removed the utility lines and replaced the pole.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
