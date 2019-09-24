LINCOLN COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A driver was arrested for DUII after crashing into a pole in Lincoln County on Tuesday.
Around 12:18 a.m., Lincoln County deputies responded to a single vehicle traffic crash on North Slick Rock Creek Rd in Otis.
Deputies said the driver of the vehicle reported she had left the roadway and hit a utility pole.
The investigation revealed that a Ford Fiesta had been driven north bound on North Slick Rock Creek Rd by Gabrielle Palumbo, 27, of Neskowin when she failed to negotiate a curve in the 900 block.
The vehicle left the road and hit a utility pole, according to deputies.
Deputies said Palumbo did not sustain any serious injuries during the crash and was the only occupant of the vehicle.
During the investigation a deputy observed signs of impairment and arrested Palumbo for DUII. She was taken to the Lincoln County jail where she had a BAC level of .22% nearly three time the legal limit.
Palumbo was lodged on driving under the influence of intoxicants (DUII) and reckless driving.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.