CLARK COUNTY, WA (KPTV) – A Vancouver man was arrested for leaving the scene of a deadly single-vehicle crash in Woodland Monday morning, the Clark County Sheriff’s Office says.
Eugene A. Jorgensen, 57, crashed in the 42200 block of Northwest Hayes Road while driving a red Nissan Pathfinder, according to deputies.
The SUV rolled several times before colliding with and shearing off a public utility pole.
Jorgensen allegedly walked away from the scene and left a passenger in the vehicle dead at the scene, the sheriff’s office says. He was picked up by an uninvolved passerby and returned to his home in the Orchards area, according to deputies.
A police dog helped law enforcement find Jorgensen near his home. He was treated at an area hospital for injuries sustained in the crash and a for a dog bite before being taken to jail, the sheriff’s office says. He is facing charges of vehicular homicide and hit-and-run felony.
The sheriff’s office says excessive speed and driver impairment are suspected factors in the crash.
The CCSO Traffic Unit continues to investigate and would like to speak to the witness who picked up Jorgensen on Hayes Road.
