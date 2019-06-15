TOLEDO, OR (KPTV) - A suspect was charged with manslaughter after a man dies in a crash near Toledo.
Lincoln County deputies and Toledo Fire responded to a report on Saturday of an injury crash at milepost 1.5 on 1000 Line Road.
1000 Line Road is a gravel mountainous roadway leading from the Toledo area into the forested coastal range, according to deputies.
Responders located the caller who was also a passenger from the vehicle, Brendon Thomas, 22, of Toledo, on the roadway.
They located the vehicle resting on its roof approximately 300 feet down a steep hillside.
Deputies were able to climb through debris and down the hillside to the vehicle where they located, Nikolas Yost, 25, of Toledo, partially ejected from the vehicle. Yost was dead at the scene.
Deputies checked the area for the driver and located him in the brush along the roadway a short distance from the vehicle. He was detained without incident. Robert Bauman, 30, of Toledo, exhibited signs of impairment and was taken into custody.
Both Bauman and Thomas were transported to the hospital where they received treatment for injuries. Thomas suffered serious injury but was later released and Bauman was medically cleared and transported to the Lincoln County Jail.
Initial investigation determined the vehicle was being operated unsafely by Bauman when he failed to negotiate a curve and the vehicle tumbled down the hillside, according to deputies. It was also determined that neither Yost nor Thomas were willing passengers.
Bauman was charged with two counts of second-degree kidnapping, DUII, reckless driving, two counts of reckless endangering, felony failure to perform the duties of injured persons, third-degree felony assault, and first-degree manslaughter.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
