VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - A driver was injured after they crashed into a building in an attempt to avoid a traffic collision.
The Clark County Sheriff's Office said a pickup truck hit rear-ended another vehicle on Northeast St. Johns Road at around 8:25 a.m.
The sheriff's office told FOX 12 the driver then tried to avoid a second crash and drove through the window of Once and Again, a furniture consignment store located at 7811 NE St. Johns.
The store was not open at the time of the crash.
The sheriff's office said the driver sustained non-life-threatening facial injuries.
No other injuries were reported. The cause of the crash is under investigation.
