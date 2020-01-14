HAPPY VALLEY, OR (KPTV) - A man was arrested early Tuesday morning after he fled a traffic stop and crashed, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office.
At around 3:30 a.m., a Happy Valley deputy pulled over a Lexus SUV for a violation near Southeast King Road and Southeast Mt. Scott Boulevard.
The sheriff's office said as the deputy was walking up to the vehicle, the driver took off and fled down SE King. The driver then went north on Southeast 145th Avenue.
The suspect was reportedly traveling at about 70 to 80 miles per hour when he came to an intersection and drove off the road near Southeast Clatsop Street.
The vehicle then crashed through a fence, over another vehicle and into a garage.
A passenger in the vehicle was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The driver, identified as 36-year-old Ryan Matthew Sudlow, was taken to an area hospital to get checked out.
The sheriff's office said Sudlow will be booked into the Clackamas County Jail on charges of attempt to elude, reckless driving, reckless endangering, possession of methamphetamine, two counts of criminal mischief, and a probation violation.
(3) comments
How dumb is that? First of all, lose the meth habit. When have we ever heard a meth success story..ya know? Like, "my life was going nowhere. I had no job, no girlfriend, no car, I was sleeping on friends' couches, and then I found meth. Almost immediately I got a great job, got a car, found a nice girl, and now we're engaged." Secondly, if you get pulled over..just eat it. I mean, if you have paper on you, just go through the process and don't make it worse. How many car chases end up with the perp getting away from trained law enforcement? Now look at your sitch. Instead of maybe doing a night in jail, and having some fines and community service and rehab to deal with, now you've got county jail time, suspended license, major fines and reparations to a home owner, and years of getting your life together. Meth, great choice. Someone offers you meth, and you go "sure..I hear great things about that drug."
Illegal drugs really are the scourge of our country!
We need a Justice System willing to put the safety and security of law abiding, taxpaying civilized citizens First and foremost, stop the ridiculous pity party for those who choose drugs and hand down the decade or so in prison that these creatures have earned!
