Deputies: Driver dead after crashing into tree in Beavercreek area

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – A driver was killed after they crashed their car into a tree in the Beavercreek area Wednesday morning, according to deputies.
The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office said just after 8:30 a.m. that deputies responded to a single-vehicle deadly crash on South Henrici Road near South Athens Drive.
At the crash scene, just south of Oregon City, the driver was found dead. The driver, who has not been identified, was the only occupant of the car.
An investigation of the crash is underway, and the sheriff’s office said speed appears to have been a factor in the crash.
Henrici Road was closed for the crash investigation. The roadway reopened at around 10:45 a.m.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
