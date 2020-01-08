LINN COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - An Albany man died Tuesday night after deputies say he crashed his vehicle into a tree.
Prior to 10:30 p.m., Linn County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a crash on Riverside Drive near Stellmacher Drive, southwest of Albany.
The sheriff's office said an investigation revealed that Joel Hirsch, 61, was traveling north on Riverside Drive in a 2007 Nissan Murano when, for unknown reasons, he crossed into the opposite lane, went off the shoulder, struck a tree head-on, and then spun back up on the roadway.
Hirsch was the only person in the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The sheriff's office said Hirsch was wearing his seatbelt.
The investigation is ongoing.
The sheriff's office is asking anyone with information about Hirsch's whereabouts before the crash to contact Sgt. Scott Christensen at 541-967-3950.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.