BENTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - The Benton County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly crash that occurred Wednesday evening.
At 5:45 p.m., deputies responded to the single-vehicle crash on Alpine Road near McFarland Road.
According to the sheriff's office, a white 1992 Honda Civic was traveling east on Alpine Road when for unknown reasons it left the roadway, rolling several times before landing on the side of the road.
The driver, identified as Ernest Robert Hernandez, was pronounced dead at the scene. The sheriff's office said Hernandez was born in 1987 and his last known address was in Albany, but may have lived recently in Alpine.
The passenger, Adrian Gabriel Molina, from Eugene, was taken to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
The sheriff's office said alcohol, marijuana and speed may have been contributing factors to the crash.
Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Sgt. David Iverson at 541-766-6858.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
