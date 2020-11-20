MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – A person died early Friday morning after a single-vehicle crash on the Historic Columbia River Highway.
Just after midnight, deputies with the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash in the 28400 block of the highway in Troutdale.
MCSO tweeted that the driver in the involved vehicle was killed.
The highway was closed from Stark Street Bridge to Southeast Woodard Road as deputies investigated the crash.
The closure was expected to last “for several hours,” the sheriff’s office said in its tweet just before 1 a.m.
The roadway reopened around 6 a.m.
No other details about the crash are currently known. When more is learned, FOX 12 will update this story.
