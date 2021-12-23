WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) – The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said a man is behind bars after stealing a truck and hitting two police cars.
On Wednesday at 3:09 a.m., deputies responded to a hit-and-run crash in the 16000 block of Northwest Brugger Road. Someone tried to help the driver of a Ford F-150 while they were stuck, but deputies say that driver ended up backing up the truck into their car before driving off.
A deputy spotted the F-150 in Hillsboro and saw the truck driving recklessly by running a red light and driving into oncoming traffic. The deputy tried to stop the F-150, but the truck continued to speed up to avoid being caught.
Later, a Hillsboro officer located the F-150 entering Highway 26 eastbound from the Northeast Cornelius Pass Road onramp. Officers and deputies followed the F-150 until it exited the highway at Northwest Barnes Road and went into a parking lot near Providence St. Vincent's Hospital.
As the truck left the parking lot it hit a Beaverton police vehicle. The officer in that vehicle said the driver of the F-150 intentionally hit him. The crash caused minor damage to the vehicle. The officer was not hurt.
The F-150 eventually turned into a hotel at 15042 Northwest Cornell Road. Officers say as the truck was driving through the parking lot, it made a turn and the driver lost control. He then side-swiped a Hillsboro Police car and crashed into a tree. That officer was not hurt.
The driver, 35-year-old Anthony DeHerrera, was taken into custody. Deputies determined the truck was stolen and believed DeHerrera was under the influence of narcotics.