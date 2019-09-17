CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - The Clackamas County Sheriff's Office said a woman had to be rescued after she drove off a cliff near Estacada
The sheriff's office said the driver had left a bar late Monday night and went off a cliff near Southeast Heiple Road and Southeast Samuels Road. She was able to call 911, but was not sure about her location.
With help from dispatch, deputies found the general location for the origin of the call.
Deputies searched the area and found tire tracks that ran off the road and located the vehicle down the cliff.
Heavy rescue from Clackamas Fire, along with personnel from Estacada Fire and AMR, responded to the scene.
The sheriff's office said the woman, identified as Kristin Ann Madden, was safely extracted from the vehicle and was able to walk up a ladder on her own. She only suffered minor injuries and was taken to an area hospital for treatment.
According to the sheriff's office, Madden was issued a citation in lieu of custody for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.