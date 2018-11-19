LINN COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A 46-year-old Lebanon man was charged with driving under the influence of intoxicants following a two-vehicle head-on crash in Linn County.
The Linn County Sheriff's Office said the crash happened at about 6:34 p.m. Sunday on Highway 20 near the intersection of Pineway Road.
An investigation revealed Kade McClanahan was driving a 2010 Jeep Wrangler when he attempted to turn onto the highway from Pineway Road. As he crossed four lanes of traffic, he collided head-on with a 2017 Chevrolet pickup traveling westbound.
The driver of the Chevrolet, identified as 21-year-old Dylan Richards, from Lebanon, was taken to an area hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
McClanahan was treated and released at the hospital.
According to the sheriff's office, McClanahan's blood alcohol content was nearly five times the legal limit based on initial test results.
In addition to the DUII charge, McClanahan was also charged with reckless driving and second-degree assault.
The crash investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Deputy Travis Boshart at 541-967-3950.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
