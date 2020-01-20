WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Washington County deputies are searching for a driver who they say hit a bicyclist and did not stop Monday morning.
The Washington County Sheriff's Office said a white Ford Fusion struck a bicyclist along Northwest Jackson School Road, just north of Northwest Evergreen Road.
The bicyclist was knocked into a nearby ditch, but was not seriously hurt.
The sheriff's office said the Ford Fusion may have damage to its passenger side mirror.
The vehicle was believed to have been headed northbound on NW Jackson School Road toward Highway 26, according to the sheriff's office.
Anyone with information about the incident, or who the driver is, is asked to call the Washington County Sheriff's Office at 503-629-0111.
