CLARK COUNTY, WA (KPTV) - A pursuit that began in Clackamas Wednesday morning ended in a crash along Interstate 205 in Vancouver, and deputies are continuing to search for the suspect driver who fled the scene.
The Clackamas County Sheriff's Office said the owner of a 1997 Dodge Ram pickup truck called at around 3:23 a.m. to report his vehicle had been stolen.
Just one minute after, a deputy spotted the pickup and attempted to stop the vehicle on I-205 near Highway 224.
The driver did not stop and led deputies on a pursuit northbound on the interstate into Vancouver.
The sheriff's office said the suspect driver reached speeds of 100 miles per hour during the pursuit.
At one point, the sheriff's office said the pickup drove onto the center median and into the southbound lanes of I-205. The pickup then crashed into blackberry bushes just south of 76th Street.
A female passenger was taken into custody, but the driver has not been located.
The Clark County Sheriff's Office, Vancouver Police Department and Washington State Patrol are assisting Clackamas County with the search for the suspect driver. A K-9 team from Clackamas County has also responded to the scene.
Anyone with information about the pursuit, or the driver, should call authorities.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
