VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - Two people were arrested after a pursuit and search in Vancouver Monday night.
The Clark County Sheriff's Office said just before 9 p.m., a deputy attempted to stop an orange-colored Nissan 350z in the 10500 block of Northeast 63rd Street, but the driver failed to stop and fled the area.
The deputy began to pursue the vehicle after it appeared that the driver of the Nissan attempted to hit another deputy's vehicle, according to the sheriff's office.
The pursuit continued to the area of Northeast Vancouver Mall Drive and Northeast 72nd Avenue.
The sheriff's office said the driver turned off the headlights, was reaching speeds of 70 miles per hour, and was disregarding all traffic control. At that point, deputies terminated the pursuit due to safety concerns.
After the pursuit was terminated, a deputy saw the Nissan stopped on the side of NE 72nd Avenue north of Vancouver Mall Drive, and it appeared that the driver and passenger fled the area on foot.
The passenger, identified as 26-year-old Danisha Perez, was taken into custody shortly after fleeing the vehicle.
Vancouver Police K-9 Officer Corporal Ryan Starbuck and his K-9 partner Ivar searched the area and located the driver, identified as 25-year-old Oliver San Nicolas.
San Nicolas was arrested and booked into the Clark County Jail on charges of first-degree attempted assault, possession of stolen vehicle, attempt to elude, and unlawful possession of firearm.
The sheriff's office said charges of possession of controlled substance with intent to deliver are being referred to the Clark County Prosecutors Office for both Perez and San Nicolas.
