MARION COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Two people were injured in a two-vehicle crash in northern Marion County Monday morning.
The crash occurred at around 8:30 a.m. on Ehlen Road Northeast near Donald Road Northeast.
The Marion County Sheriff's Office said a semi-truck and trailer hauling potato chips and a 2016 Jeep crashed head-on. The crash caused the semi-truck to overturn.
Both drivers were taken to area hospitals for treatment of their injuries.
Ehlen Road Northeast will be closed for several hours while crews remain on scene.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
