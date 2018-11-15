CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A drunk driver was injured after deputies say he crashed his vehicle into several trees and a pond Friday afternoon.
The Clackamas County Sheriff's Office said a deputy was flagged down by a man in the 2900 block of South Dryland Road at around 3:20 p.m. The man said someone had crashed into the pond.
The deputy drove another 50 yards and saw a black car against a tree in the middle of a pond.
An investigation revealed the vehicle, a black 2018 Tesla, had entered a slide, traveled into the oncoming lane and left the road. It then knocked over trees and went airborne for about 20 feet before coming to a rest in the pond.
As the deputy approached the vehicle, he found the front end partially submerged and an ejected golf bag floating nearby.
The sheriff's office said the driver, identified as 44-year-old Eric John Loechle, was slumped to the side, but breathing.
Fire personnel responded to the scene and extricated Loechle.
Loechle was airlifted to an area hospital for treatment of significant injuries, including multiple fractures.
Speed and alcohol are being considered as factors in the crash. Loechle blood alcohol content was later measured at .174 percent, the sheriff's office said.
The case has been referred to the Clackamas County DA's Office for consideration of criminal charges.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.