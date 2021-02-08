Deputies: Drunken driver with cocaine, empty beer cans in car backs into Clackamas Co. patrol vehicle

SANDY, OR (KPTV) - A man who “planned to party with a friend” was arrested for DUII after rolling his car back into a Clackamas County patrol vehicle during a traffic stop, while he had cocaine and empty beer cans in his car, according to the sheriff’s office.
A Clackamas County deputy was on his way to a welfare check in Government Camp when he saw a speeding Volkswagen Jetta rapidly approaching from behind near Sandy.
The deputy pulled his marked patrol car to the right lane to see if the Jetta driver would pass him. The suspect did drive by at speeds estimated between 80 mph and 90 mph, according to the deputy.
The deputy activated his emergency lights and pulled over the suspect.
As the deputy walked toward the driver, the deputy called out for the suspect to turn off his car. Instead, the deputy said the Jetta rolled backward about 25 feet and hit the front of the patrol car.
The deputy reported smelling alcohol coming from inside the car. He also stated there was an open can of Busch Light in the suspect’s cupholder.
The deputy asked the suspect why he let his car roll backward into the patrol vehicle. The suspect, 41-year-old Jeffery Dewayne Cannon of Portland, “reportedly looked confused and then looked back, saying, ‘I didn’t know that happened,’” according to the sheriff’s office.
The deputy asked if Cannon had any weapons, and Cannon had a concealed, loaded Glock handgun. The deputy took possession of the weapon and later determined it did not have a serial number, according to the sheriff’s office.
A subsequent search of the suspect’s car revealed a half-full can of Busch Light in the cupholder, along with a number of other empty beer cans and a baggie in the center console containing cocaine, according to investigators.
“Mr. Cannon explained that he planned to party with a friend this weekend,” according to the sheriff’s office.
A field sobriety test was conducted and Cannon later provided a breath sample, which returned a .22% blood-alcohol content. When asked how he thought he did on the field sobriety test, Cannon told the deputy, “Not good,” according to the sheriff’s office, while also pegging himself a “4” on a scale of 1-10 in terms of intoxication.
Cannon is a convicted felon with a suspended driver’s license, according to deputies. He was arrested on charges of felon in possession of a firearm, DUII and possession of a controlled substance-cocaine.
Cannon was booked into the Clackamas County Jail with bail set at $15,000.
Deputies said his car had a sticker on the back that says, "Not Drunk, Avoiding Potholes."
(1) comment
Can he be charged with cocaine possession?
