CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A 30-year-old man flushed drugs down a toilet following a crash near Happy Valley on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office.
The single-vehicle crash occurred on Southeast 99th Drive.
The sheriff's office said the driver, identified as Brian Scott Bechtle, of Oregon City, struck a parked car and flipped over in a residential neighborhood.
No injuries were reported.
According to the sheriff's office, Bechtle asked to use the restroom of a nearby home before deputies arrived to the crash scene.
Bechtle admitted to deputies that he had flushed cocaine down the toilet, according to the sheriff's office. Deputies were able to find evidence in the restroom.
The sheriff's office said Bechtle also admitted to using cocaine the night prior and using marijuana during the day.
Bechtle was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
First of all, he's a fool for doing drugs..especially coke. Secondly, he's a bigger fool for admitting to the cops that he flushed the stuff down the toilet. It's gonna be an expensive lesson. Hopefully he wakes up from his drug stupor and realizes how much better life is without that krap.
