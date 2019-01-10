ALOHA, OR (KPTV) - Deputies arrested a driver Thursday night after responding to a report of a “concerning vehicle” in Aloha.
The caller told deputies the car did not appear to have a hood and said the front bumper was dragging in the street; the vehicle also appeared to be driving on a flat tire, the caller said.
Deputies caught up with the driver, a 24-year-old woman, of Aloha, near Southwest 198th Avenue and Southwest Alexander Street and confirmed the caller’s claim.
Deputies noted that part of the white 2013 Ford Escape’s rear axle appeared to be held in place by a paracord, as was a makeup mirror serving as a left side mirror.
The woman was also driving on a “completely shredded” spare tire, according to the sheriff’s office.
The woman showed signed of impairment and was arrested on suspicion of DUII cannabis. She was also cited for operating an unsafe vehicle and for not having insurance, the sheriff’s office said.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
