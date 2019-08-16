EAGLE POINT, OR (KPTV) - Deputies have arrested an Eagle Point man following an investigation into the death of a 2-year-old girl.
The Jackson County Sheriff's Office said Russel Brian Darrell Larsen, 25, is facing charges of first-degree manslaughter, first-degree assault, and first-degree criminal mistreatment in connection with the death of Alivia Rose Allen.
On Aug. 5, authorities were called out to a mobile home park in the 200 block of South Shasta Avenue. The mother of Allen reported that her daughter was not breathing and CPR was in progress.
Allen was taken to Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center, where she was later died.
The sheriff's office said an autopsy revealed Allen's death was a homicide. The cause of death was determined to be blunt force trauma.
According to the sheriff's office, detectives learned that Larsen had been babysitting Allen on Aug. 5.
Larsen was reportedly in a relationship with Allen's mother and had recently moved into the home.
The sheriff's office said Larsen was booked into the Jackson County Jail on Thursday. His bail is set at $207,500.
No other information has been released.
Anyone with additional information about this case is asked to call the sheriff's office tip line at 541-774-8333.
