SALEM, OR (KPTV) - The Marion County Sheriff's Office determined a suspicious package left outside a recruiting center in Salem Tuesday morning was safe.
Just after 9 a.m., deputies were called out to the 3000 block of Lancaster Drive Northeast.
When deputies arrived to the scene, they located a small cardboard box with a note attached.
According to the sheriff's office, the note contained statements that indicated the author believed that they were being followed.
A nearby building was evacuated as a precaution, and the Oregon State Police Explosives Unit responded to assess the package.
The sheriff's office said the package contained several eggs and did not pose a threat.
According to the sheriff's office, deputies will be following up on the package.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
