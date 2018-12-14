HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) - A man barricaded himself inside a halfway house in Hillsboro on Friday night as law enforcement investigated the possibility of explosives.
The standoff on 3rd and Southeast Maple Street lasted several hours and occurred near a Boys and Girls club. Hillsboro police officers helped parents pick up their kids from the club during the standoff.
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office a bit before 8 p.m. said the scene was clear and allowed neighbors to reenter their homes.
Deputies arrived at the home around 1 p.m. to check on the man and received information that there were explosives inside. Deputies after investigating said they found no credible threat.
The sheriff’s office says deputies have had contact with the man before.
On scene now - @WCSOOregon says this all stemmed from when deputies followed up with a man this afternoon, during their investigation there became a safety concern that the man had explosives @fox12oregon this man lives at a halfway house - it was evacuated @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/rMklozD7yg— Sarah Hurwitz (@sehurwitz) December 15, 2018
