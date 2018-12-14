Deputies evacuate homes while responding to ‘suspicious circumstance’ in Hillsboro

HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) - Deputies evacuated homes in Hillsboro on Friday night after responding to a suspicious circumstance.
According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, the response involved one person near Southeast 3rd and Southeast Maple Street.
The sheriff’s office said there was no threat to the public and that deputies evacuated homes near the scene due to the nature of the call.
Hillsboro police officers during the response Friday night helped parents pick up their kids at a nearby Boys and Girls club.
No additional information was immediately available for release.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.