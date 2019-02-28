ALOHA, OR (KPTV) - A father and son were arrested in Aloha on Thursday.
Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies conducted a traffic stop at Aloha Market Centre, located in the 20200 block of Tualatin Valley Highway as part of an ongoing narcotics investigation around 7:40 p.m.
With the assistance of Washington County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Taz, investigators located a significant amount of cash and cocaine inside the vehicle, according to deputies.
The driver, identified as Luis Madrigal, 21, of Beaverton, was arrested for delivery of cocaine and possession of cocaine.
Investigators went to Madrigal’s residence, located in the 20000 block of Rock Road in Aloha, to continue their investigation.
Deputies said Luis’ father, Ramiro Madrigal-Magana, 47, of Beaverton was located nearby and attempted to flee on foot but was caught.
Investigators seized two rifles, one rifle/grenade launcher combination, two handguns, a shotgun, over $19,000 dollars in cash, and evidence of a drug dealing operation with assistance from the Westside Interagency Narcotics (WIN) team.
Deputies said a total of 1.6 pounds of cocaine was seized with an approximate street value of $25,000 dollars.
Madrigal-Magana was charged with delivery of cocaine, possession of cocaine, felon in possession of weapon, interference with police officer, and possession of a fictitious ID.
