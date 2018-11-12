TROUTDALE, OR (KPTV) - Deputies Sunday morning arrested a convicted felon during a traffic stop in Troutdale. Jesse Calhoun, 33, is facing several gun and drug charges.
According to the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office, the car Calhoun was driving was stolen.
Deputies found modified guns, more than 500 rounds of ammo and six grams of meth inside the car.
The sheriff’s office says Calhoun faces charges including felon in possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of firearms, unlawful use of a motor vehicle and possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine).
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.