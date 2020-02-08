SALEM, OR (KPTV) – Deputies found six bombs while arresting two brothers in Monmouth on Wednesday, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office says.
Deputies arrested James and Lloyd Thompson in connection with several burglaries and thefts in southern Polk County. The brothers are facing charges of burglary, criminal trespass, and theft.
Deputies while arresting the men at the home in the 23000 block of Maxfield Creek Road found six improvised explosive devices and called in a bomb squad.
The bomb squad removed the devices and determined that five of them were viable pipe bombs and capable of causing serious injury or death. Deputies during the removal evacuated several nearby homes and the Kings Valley Charter School as a safety precaution.
The investigation is ongoing and the brothers will likely face additional charges, the sheriff’s office says.
Several agencies assisted deputies at the scene, including the ATF and the Benton County Sheriff’s Office.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
